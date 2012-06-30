When Katie Holmes filed to divorce Tom Cruise Thursday after five years of marriage, she already had a contingency plan in place to ensure that she and the couple's 6-year-old daughter, Suri, would be taken care of.

Sources tell Us Weekly exclusively that the 33-year-old actress rented her own New York City property -- separate from the home the couple shares when they're in town together -- just prior to filing for divorce.

With Cruise, 49, away filming the sci-fi flick Oblivion in Iceland, Holmes quietly filed divorce papers with the aid of a New Jersey-based attorney, and requested sole custody of the couple's daughter.

"Katie's primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter's best interest. This is a personal and private matter for Katie and her family," Holmes' lawyer, Jonathan Wolfe, said in a statement to Us Friday.

In a statement released by his rep Friday, Cruise said he was "deeply saddened" by his wife's filing. "Kate has filed for divorce and Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children. Please allow them their privacy," the statement said.

