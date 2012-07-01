Friday's news that Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were divorcing after five years of marriage came as a shock to some, but a source tells Us Weekly that the signs have been there.

One telltale sign was Holmes' increasingly happier demeanor. "She's been miserable for a long time, but the last couple of weeks, she's been happy -- like she's been set free," the source tells Us.

PHOTOS: Tom and Katie, the way they were

Indeed, just one week ago, the 33-year-old actress and the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Suri, enjoyed a day out in NYC on June 24. The smiling mommy-daughter duo sported coordinating black-and-white ensembles and stopped at their favorite spots Serendipity 3 and the American Girl Store.

"I was wondering what changed with her," the source adds. "I guess she can finally be happy again."

VIDEO: What went wrong for Tom and Katie

With Cruise, 49, away filming the sci-fi flick Oblivion in Iceland, Holmes quietly filed divorce papers with the aid of a New Jersey-based attorney, and requested sole custody of the couple's daughter. To ensure that Suri would have a stable home base, the actress had secretly rented an NYC apartment of her own just prior to filing for divorce, Us learned exclusively on Friday.

PHOTOS: Suri's life with dad Tom

"Katie's primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter's best interest. This is a personal and private matter for Katie and her family," Holmes' lawyer, Jonathan Wolfe, said in a statement to Us Friday.

Through his rep, Cruise said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of Holmes' divorce filing.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katie Holmes Seems "Like She's Been Set Free" Post Split