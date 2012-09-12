Katie Holmes Shines at Her First-Ever Fashion Week Show

Us Weekly

Katie Holmes is a strong and fierce single lady!

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old was on hand for the first-ever Holmes & Yang presentation held at New York's Lincoln Center, part of New York Fashion Week. The actress and designer presented the spring collection for the label she shares with pal Jeanne Yang.

Holmes looked radiant -- and not even fatigued -- as she happily met and shook hands with well-wishers after the low-key presentation, which was held in a black box setting with very little fanfare at the entrance.

Celeb makeup pro Bobbi Brown did the makeup for the show; Holmes recently signed a deal to be the first-ever celebrity face for Brown's popular cosmetics line.

The fashion show is the just the beginning of a very productive fall for Holmes, whose daughter, Suri, 6, began school at New York private academy Avenues on Tuesday.

Holmes will also ascend to the Broadway stage again for "Dead Accountants," debuting in November.

The busy slate of professional and mommy duties is just what Holmes wants after a summer in which her high-profile divorce from Tom Cruise dominated headlines.

"I have a lot of feelings about the press," Holmes told WWD with a smile. "There are a lot of people with much bigger problems and who are less fortunate. I try to keep it all in perspective."

