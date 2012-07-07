Katie Holmes didn't have time for lunch, ice cream, grocery run or a museum date with daughter Suri Cruise on Friday.

Instead, the "Romantics" actress, 33, spent the bulk of the day at the midtown Manhattan office of her attorney, Us Weekly can confirm. Holmes and her legal team certainly have a lot to talk about: She filed for divorce from superstar Tom Cruise June 28, and boldly asked for sole legal custody of Suri, 6.

With Holmes making high-profile appearances in New York this past week, Cruise has been in seclusion in Los Angeles; he finally spoke up via his attorney Bert Fields, who seemed to lash out at Holmes and her legal team in an angry statement.

"Tactically we can't say where Tom will file a divorce case and if he'll be seeking joint custody of Suri," Fields told BBC News. "We are letting 'the other side' (Katie and her team), play the media until they wear everyone out and then we'll have something to say," he added."It's not Tom's style to do this publicly," Fields said of his client, who wed Holmes in November 2006. "He is really sad about what's happening."

A new report on TMZ claims that the respective legal teams for Holmes and Cruise, 50, are endeavoring to negotiate a full, amicable divorce settlement, with no court dates set for the "foreseeable future."

