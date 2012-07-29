Katie Holmes sure is making the most of her new life as a single mom in New York City.

Enjoying a Friday night dinner with her lawyer Jonathan Wolfe at NYC's Nomad, Tom Cruise's 33-year-old ex devoted her Saturday afternoon to the couple's little girl, taking Suri on an outing to the Bronx Zoo.

Clad in a black-and-white striped top and jeans, Holmes was all smiles as she snapped candid iPhone photos of Suri at the Bronx, N.Y. animal park. As for her daughter? The 6-year-old couldn't get enough of the zoo, and even held out a branch for three of the park's giraffes to snack on.

Holmes -- who rented a $12,500-a-month apartment in her own name weeks before filing to divorce Tom Cruise June 27 -- has indulged the couple's little girl in kid-friendly summer activities since splitting from the Oblivion actor one month ago.

"Suri's life is going to change," an insider recently told Us Weekly. "Katie wants to really become a parent and start teaching her strong discipline."

