Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise emerged unscathed after being involved in a minor fender bender in New York City July 16.

PHOTOS: Katie Holmes' glamorous red carpet evolution

The Romantics actress, 33, and her daughter, 6, were being driven in a Mercedes by their chauffeur on West 33rd Street and Sixth Avenue when a garbage truck struck their vehicle, E! News confirms. The mother-daughter duo were on their way home from Cruise's gymnastics class at Chelsea Piers.

According to an NYPD spokesman, no injuries were reported. Once Holmes and her daughter were back home, a police report was filed. In addition to some scratches on the rear of the driver's side , "there was a huge dent," a source tells Us Weekly.

VIDEO: Katie Holmes steps out in NYC after filing for divorce

This is the second time in four days Holmes' car has been hit. On July 13, a paparazzi vehicle hit the actress' Mercedes on her way home from the FAO Schwarz toy store. Still, Holmes is happy to be living in Manhattan -- and more importantly, on her own. "She can move on and finally live her life," a pal recently told Us of Tom Cruise's ex.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise Involved in Minor Fender Bender