Like mother, like daughter!

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are sure to turn heads wherever they go, and it was especially hard to miss them in NYC on Sunday, when they stepped out in coordinating outfits!

Holmes, 33, walked hand-in-hand with her six-year-old daughter while wearing a white pleated skirt, a black and white checkered button-down tied at the waist and tan booties.

Suri wore a similar white linen skirt and chose a summery black and white striped tank top.

For the mother-daughter duo's stroll through Manhattan (where they made stops at their Big Apple favorites Serendipity 3 and American Girl), Suri's favorite high heels were replaced by silver metallic ballet flats.

Absent from the all-girls trip: Tom Cruise, who has recently wrapped the press tour for his flick Rock of Ages. To portray his character, glam rocker Stacee Jaxx, the 49-year-old actror got decked out in skin-tight leather pants, heavy black eye makeup and black nail polish -- a look that terrified his little girl!

"When I had the eyeliner on and the painted nails, she was a little taken aback by that," he said on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show earlier this month. "She was like, 'What is happening to my daddy?'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise Wear Matching Outfits