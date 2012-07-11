Katie Holmes and Suri are already living their new life together to the fullest.

After hanging out with Katie's mom, Kathy, at NYC's Chelsea Piers Tuesday afternoon -- just one day after Holmes settled her divorce from Tom Cruise -- the trio enjoyed a trip to the legendary Central Park Zoo on Wednesday.

Katie "was smiling and laughing with her little daughter," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. "They were so cute!"

Suri seemed most excited by the penguins. "She was standing on the ledge with her face pressed to the glass," another observer shares. "When a penguin swam up, Suri screamed playfully, and she and Katie laughed."

On June 28, the Kenndedys star, 33, blindsided her husband of almost six years when she filed divorce papers. Still, she and Cruise, 50, were able to reach a settlement fairly quickly -- one in which Holmes received primary custody of the couple's six-year-old daughter.

"Katie was really smart about how she did this," one source told Us about the speedy agreement. "Tom will be allowed to see Suri but there are guidelines for the visits."

Since her split from the Rock of Ages actor, Holmes' priority has been ensuring she's doing right by Suri -- and keeping the six-year-old happy.

Last Thursday, Suri and her mom had a lunch date with some of their friends at Alice's Tea Cup, where Holmes made Suri's day by buying her a star wand, book, and feather headband.

"Suri was extremely happy," an eyewitness told Us. "She was looking at everything behind the counter and literally said, 'This is the best day ever!'"

