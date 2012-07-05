With her divorce from Tom Cruise pending, Katie Holmes is turning over a new leaf. To start, she's concentrating on her fashion line, Holmes & Yang.

Women's Wear Daily has confirmed that at New York Fashion Week in September, the 33-year-old actress and fashion designer will present pieces from the label that she and her longtime friend Jeanne Yang, a stylist, formed in 2009. The runway collection will show the Holmes & Yang Spring 2013 line and will be the label's first-ever appearance at the high-fashion, semiannual event.

It is unknown whether the partners will show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week hub Lincoln Center or elsewhere in the city. One thing is for sure: They will be among New York Fashion Week regulars including Jason Wu, Donna Karan and Rebecca Taylor.

Creating the lineup for the show will surely keep Holmes busy over the next few months -- not that the star is worried about falling into a dark place over the end of her failed five-year marriage. According to a recent interview in Elle that was conducted before the split, she's in a happy place.

"I'm starting to come into my own. It's like a new phase," she explained to the mag, tellingly. She is also set to star in a modern version of Anton Chekhov's play "The Seagull," and has shot the film "Molly," which she co-wrote.

