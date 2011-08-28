After a teasing us with rounds of one-second clips, fans of the Hunger Games finally got their first real look at Jennifer Lawrence in action as Katniss in all her kick-butt glory!

Equipped with Bow and arrow, a terrified Lawrence flees from an unseen predator lurking in the deep, mysterious woods.

Unfortunately Katniss is the only character we get a glimpse of, although Liam Hemsworth can be heard in voiceover ominously telling her, "You're stronger than they are."

What do you think of the short clip? Is Jennifer Lawrence pulling off Katniss the way you imagined?

The Hunger Games will debut in theaters on March 23, 2012.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Video: Matt Damon Debuts New 'Do