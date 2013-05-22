She's a Mrs. and she can't believe it! Just two days after marrying Ben Jorgensen, Katrina Bowden opened up to Us Weekly about how she's still in shock that she tied the knot.

"It's been amazing. It's like a whirlwind," she told Us at the Clos du Bois Chardonnay Day event at New York City's The Frying Pan on Tuesday, May 21. "The day goes by so quickly, but it's the best day of our lives."

The 30 Rock actress, 24, and the musician said "I do" on May 19 at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in front of 127 guests. After planning the wedding themselves, the newlyweds are now in a mode of "decompression."

"It's almost like you don't know what to do with yourself once it's over," Bowden told Us. "It's like, 'Oh my God, we're married.'"

"I want to have it happen again next weekend," she joked. "It was so much fun."

Soon the husband and wife will head off on their honeymoon, but they're still figuring out the details. "We're going to plan a trip to Hawaii. We're going in a couple of months," Bowden shared. "We don't have everything locked down yet. We wanted to decompress before going . . . It's too stressful for me, personally. It takes a lot of planning and I'm not that organized."

Instead, the actress is looking forward to attending some of her friends' weddings and bachelorette weekends this summer. She joked, "I feel like I'm an expert now."

