Embattled comedian Katt Williams was arrested on Friday on suspicion of child endangerment.

Cops visited Williams' Los Angeles home and detained him for allegedly endangering four children, according to TMZ.com.

Editors of the website report officials at L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services found guns and illegal drugs in the house which they deemed a safety hazard for the kids.

Williams was being held on $100,000 bail as WENN went to press and the children were reportedly placed in protective custody.

The case is due to go before the District Attorney next week to determine whether Williams will face felony child endangerment charges.

The arrest is the latest legal woe for Williams -- earlier this week it was revealed he is facing a $4 million unpaid tax bill, while he has been arrested on several occasions in recent months over allegations including harassment, assault and reckless driving.