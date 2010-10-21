By Molly McGonigle

It's not shocking that the details about Katy Perry's and Russell Brand's wedding are completely lavish. But they're even going all out with their security.

A source told E! Online all the details about the 6-day wedding extravaganza taking place at the Taj Rambagh Palace in India.

The source, who works at the hotel, said, "They made guests not part of the wedding party, hotel staff included, vacate the premises."

The hotel is going to be blocked off by police and a heavy team of security to prevent any uninvited guests from getting a glimpse of the festivities. Any uninvited guests will also be thoroughly searched for cameras. If cameras are discovered on anyone who is not a guest, they will be confiscated.

Katy and Russell have worked very hard to keep the details of their big day under wraps, even going so far to hire decoy people to throw off the paparazzi. But the decoys were no match for those pesky photogs. Hey, at least they seem to have an impenetrable security team at the Taj Rambagh Palace, right?

Here's to hoping we get to see pics of these crazy kids on their big day!