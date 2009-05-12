Katy Perry is ready to walk down the aisle.

"I'd like to get married if I find that 'one' everyone talks about," she tells the June issue of UK Cosmopolitan. "I'm not in a rush, but last night I was thinking, 'Is it wrong for me to want to marry soon and have that feeling?'

"And I wonder when that person is going to present himself to me," continues the singer, who split from Gym Class Heroes' Travis McCoy last January -- but has continued to cozy up to him.

"To me, marriage isn't about bank accounts and houses; it's about finding the one you can hitch your hip to and build on each other's strengths," she goes on.

Perry tells Cosmo she's currently single -- and not happy about it.

"I don't like being single, no. I live this fantastic life, full of all these magical things, and at the end of the day all I want to do is pick up my phone and share it with someone," she says. "The other day I'd sold a million records in the U.S. and I didn't have anyone to tell. It was actually a really lonely moment."

But finding the right guy is "difficult because I'm so picky," she continues.

Being famous has made it harder to find romance as well.

"If I go out to dinner with a guy, people automatically think we're dating," Perry says. "And then when you do start dating, it becomes a race to the altar. I'm like, 'Come on, can't we just be boyfriend and girlfriend?'"

Her ideal guy?

"Firstly, he has to be stronger than I am mentally. And he can't be jealous because I'm a very touchy-feely person," she says. "And he'd need to be able to tell me both yes and no. I'll probably end up with someone who's a bit older, and a few steps ahead of me -- I want someone I can learn from."

Perry admits she still has insecurities.

"One is that I have acne scars," she says. "I'm self-conscious about that, so sometimes I wear too much makeup to cover them up. I got acne at the start of my career - it was a stressful time."

