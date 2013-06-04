Oh, come on, Katy Perry. You know better than this. Don't you? A week after the popster was seen cozying up to ex-boyfriend John Mayer at a Memorial Day barbeque, whispers are growing louder that they're fanning the fickle flame of their love. A pair of sources tell E! News that the twice-fizzled twosome are "back on" and enjoying a "casual" romance.

"They are just hanging out," says an insider. "They are not putting a label on it."

But we will, specifically a label reading "do not resuscitate" should the relationship once again end up on life support.

Katy, 28, and John, 35, first hooked up in the summer of 2012, only to split a couple months later. They soon reconciled, only to call it quits again in March, not long after the crooner presented the former Mrs. Russell Brand with a heart-shaped ruby ring.

Now, says E!, they are seeing each other every day and "spending nights together."

During the Memorial Day bash, "They were very flirty and having a really good time together," a source told Us Weekly. "They seem to be back together -- or back together-ish."

When asked about the split in April, Mayer told Ellen DeGeneres, "I'm on the same journey as everyone else. Coupling is a tricky thing."

