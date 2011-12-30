Katy Perry and Russell Brand Divorcing
Katy Perry and Russell Brand are ending their 14-month marriage.
After a week of speculation during which both were spotted without their wedding rings, ETonline has confirmed that Russell Brand filed for divorce in California, citing irreconcilable differences.
Brand tells ETonline: "Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage. I'll always adore her and I know we'll remain friends."
Brand and the pop singer married in October 2010.
