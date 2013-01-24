Billboard -- Katy Perry 's confection collection has a new flavor.

The "Wide Awake" singer and Popchips spokesperson has announced her signature addition to the snack brand, Katy's Kettle Corn.

"Popchips had never ventured into sweet territory before, but I wanted to add my personal touch when creating a flavor," Perry said in a release. "After a series of intensive taste tests, I'm proud to introduce the best of both worlds, and my dream snack realized - Katy's Kettle Corn!"

The pop star's involvement with the new product extended to the packaging, to which she added a pink and purple spotlight and a heart dotting the Popchips "I."

The new snack will be available at Target, Safeway, Walgreens and other select stores as well as the Popchips website in mid-February. Perry was announced as the new face of the brand in July, along with the news that she'd invested in the company.

