Sorry, Katycats.

Contrary to a People's Choice Awards press release last week, Katy Perry will not be attending the awards show on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Katy and Russell in happier times

"Unfortunately I will not be able to attend the People's Choice Awards," the 27-year-old singer tweeted Monday. "I want to though you all for voting for me. Fingers crossed!"

The People's Choice Awards were supposed to be Perry's first public appearance since her Dec. 30 split from Russell Brand.

PHOTOS: 2011's biggest celebrity splits

On Saturday, Perry spoke out for the first time since splitting from her hubby of 14 months. "I am so grateful for the love and support from people around the world," she tweeted. "You guys have made my heart happy again."

PHOTOS: Katy's crazy cleavage

Brand, 36, cited "irreconcilable differences" when he filed for divorce. "Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage," he told Us Weekly in a statement. "I'll always adore her and I know we'll remain friends."

On Wednesday, moving vans were spotted outside the couple's $6.5 million L.A. home. A source tells Us Perry was blindsided when Brand filed for divorce, yet "there were so many times when he wasn't there."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly