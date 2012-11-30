NEW YORK (AP) — Billboard named Katy Perry its woman of the year, but the pop star thought her year was 2011.

Perry was interviewed by Jon Stewart at Billboard's Women in Music event Friday in New York City. The singer said she thought her moment had passed. Perry released "Teenage Dream" in 2010, and it sparked five No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts that spilled over to 2011. This year, she rereleased the album, which launched two more hits and a top-grossing 3-D film.

She thanked her mom at the event, which honored women who work in the music industry.

Newcomer Carly Rae Jepsen also thanked her mom — and stepmom — when accepting the rising star honor. The "Call Me Maybe" singer said she's happy and surprised by her success.