C'mon, Jess!

It seems like Jessica Simpson has been pregnant for years -- and fellow stars Katy Perry and Chelsea Handler are really, really ready for the 31-year-old Fashion Star mentor to give birth to her daughter already.

PHOTOS: Jessica's world-famous bump

"Has Jessica Simpson had that baby yet?! I'm getting anxious," singer Perry, 27, Tweeted on Thursday.

Comic Handler, 37, was thinking the same thing. "How has jessica simpson still not given birth to this baby? I'm getting frightened," she wrote.

PHOTOS: Chelsea Handler's celeb BFFs

Engaged to former NFL pro Eric Johnson since fall 2010, Simpson announced her pregnancy on Halloween 2011 and has famously documented her growing (and growing!) bump each step of the way with one eye-catching look after another -- not to mention a volley of outrageous quotes about her sex drive, body image and more.

The last time Simpson was photographed in public was last Friday, when she and her mom Tina grabbed takeout at a Chili's in Encino, Calif.

VIDEO: Peek inside Jessica's Charlotte's Web themed baby shower

She Tweeted as recently as Friday afternoon -- cracking up over a store sign selling "Gessica Sinpson" clothing in a pic tweeted by a fan.

The baby-to-be -- a girl -- will be Simpson's first child.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry, Chelsea Handler: Why Hasn't Jessica Simpson Given Birth Yet?!