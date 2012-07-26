Team Rob?

On a much-deserved vacation, Katy Perry hung out poolside Thursday in Miami Beach, Fla. in a tiny black string bikini. The recently single 27-year-old star flaunted her curvy, sexy beach bod while while relaxing in the sun with a refreshing beverage -- and a copy of Robert Pattinson's latest Blackbook magazine cover issue.

After Us Weekly revealed exclusive photos of Pattinson's girlfriend Kristen Stewart, 22, cheating on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, 41, on Wednesday, the actress issued a a public apology to Pattinson. Perry is pals with the 26-year-old British actor and had a look of surprise on her face while holding Pattinson's most recent interview.

The "Part of Me" singer, who accessorized her bikini with a long necklace, shades and fedora, enjoyed her read in the shade with pals. Perry's divorce from British comedian Russell Brand was finalized on July 16. Brand, 37, surprised the "Wide Awake" singer by filing for divorce on Dec. 30.

During an interview on Howard Stern's Sirius/XM radio show last week, Brand said their long distance relationship became too difficult. "She's young, successful and dedicated," he explained of Perry's career. "[The reality is] you can't fully understand it until you do it. I was really into the idea of marriage and having children... It was a lovely relationship ... it mostly didn't work for practical reasons ... We did work it out, she's happy, I'm happy."

