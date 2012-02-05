Katy Perry sure knows how to get her flirt on!

In Indianapolis to perform at Saturday's DirecTV pre-Super Bowl XLVI party, the newly single star, 27, made a pitstop at the Associated Press NFL Awards to present a trophy, and couldn't help but mingle with some of the sexy athletes in attendance.

Giving the rookie of the year trophy to Cam Newton, Perry, flirted with the 22-year-old recipient in front of a packed house.

"You'll be the first straight man I've had a photo with in a long time, so live up to it," Perry told the Carolina Panthers player.

Replied Newton, according to the Associated Press: "I am."

Newton wasn't the only football star Perry had her eye on Saturday.

At her DirecTV performance -- where she donned a half-Giants, half-Patriots jersey -- the singer dedicated her raunchy song "Peacock" to Tim Tebow.

"This one goes out to Tim Tebow," she said of the Broncos standout.

Perry also made light of the fact that her religious parents are reportedly trying to set her up with the famously pious, abstinent athlete in the wake of her split from Russell Brand.

"Hi, Tim. My parents say, 'Hi,'" she told him at Saturday's NFL Honors.

