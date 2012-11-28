Katy Perry is adding some new scents to her perfume line.

The singer and songwriter is to develop a line of signature scents with beauty company Coty Inc., according to an announcement released Wednesday. Coty will distribute them on a larger scale than the Purr and Meow! perfumes that Perry previously crafted.

The company says Perry's "unique approach to music and life" will drive her inspiration, and move toward "new avenues of scent creation."

Other pop stars to concoct their own fragrances include Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift. Coty's perfume brands include Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs and Playboy.