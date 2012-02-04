INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Newly single Katy Perry is on the prowl, and she may have set her sights on a certain rookie quarterback.

Perry is in Indianapolis to perform at DirectTV's pre-Super Bowl party on Saturday, but first, she stopped by the Associated Press NFL Awards to serve as a presenter.

Perry playfully flirted with co-presenter Cam Newton, saying: "You'll be the first straight man I've had a photo with in a long time, so live up to it."

The Carolina Panthers star smiled big and coyly replied, "I am."

Newton won the 2011 offensive rookie of the year award.

Perry's husband, comedian Russell Brand, filed for divorce earlier in the year from the "Firework" singer.