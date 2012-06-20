Big girls do cry -- just ask Katy Perry.

The past two years have been the best and worst for the 27-year-old pop superstar, who stuck to a ton of professional commitments as her brief marriage to Russell Brand famously disintegrated.

In a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the "Wide Awake" singer admits that she frequently fell apart over Brand, 35, in the midst of her California Dreams tour. (After just 14 months of marriage, the British comic star filed for divorce in late December of last year, and they finalized the split amicably in early 2012.)

PHOTOS: Katy and Russell in happier times

"There were times when what was going on in my personal life was so overwhelming that I had to bend over to let those tears fall straight out of my eyes and not my false lashes just as I'm about to go up on that ramp and sing 'Teenage Dream'," admits Perry, now promoting her concert documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me 3D, out this summer.

Although the marriage and divorce are addressed in the pic, Perry cautions that fans shouldn't expect a full explanation.

PHOTOS: Katy's most insane styles

"Nobody knows what really happened except the two people who are in it," Perry says, adding that she wanted to treat the very personal subject with "class and truth" for the film.

PHOTOS: Her hair evolution

In happier news, the chart-topping star seems to have moved on with a hot new guy: Robert Ackroyd, the hunky guitarist from Florence + The Machine, with whom she's been spotted over the past couple months.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry: I Broke Down in Tears Over Russell Brand During Tour