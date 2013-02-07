Katy Perry and John Mayer won't be making their red carpet debut at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10. Instead, the pop star will be bringing another famous face as her plus one: Allison Williams, star of HBO's Girls and the daughter of NBC Nightly News' Brian Williams.

The 24-year-old actress made the announcement during a Feb. 7 appearance on Anderson Live. "I am going to the Grammys and Katy Perry is my date. She's the hottest date. She's a friend of mine and she's nominated as she should be. I can't wait to go," Allison raved. "Obviously she's awesome. She's the best." (Perry, 28, is nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for "Wide Awake.")

It won't be the first night out for the pop star and the on-the-rise actress. In mid-December, Allison -- who has been dating College Humor founder Ricky Van Veen since the spring of 2011 -- was spotted on a double date with Perry and Mayer at The Lion in New York City.

"They came for a small intimate dinner to celebrate Ricky's birthday on the upstairs level. John and Katy were super affectionate and loving with one another," a source tells Us Weekly. "The dinner was followed by a surprise magician act. They spend the rest of their night playing games and having dessert.")

During her Anderson Live interview, Allison also revealed she's watched each of her racy Girls sex scenes with her famous father. "So far we've watched all of the episodes for the first time together. I've filmed them so I know what's coming and I always prepare them," she said of parents Brian and Jane. "They kind of live through the filming of it with me because we are very close. In season 1, I slept on their couch. I was living on their couch in New York, so I would come home from work and be like,'This is what I did today. How was the news, dad?'"

