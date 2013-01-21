With Beyonce, Kelly Clarkson, and James Taylor on the lineup, President Barack Obama's Inauguration ceremony is the hottest ticket in town. Among those who scored premium seats for the event? Fellow pop superstars Katy Perry and boyfriend John Mayer.

On Monday, Jan. 21, the couple joined hundreds of thousands of other people on the National Mall to watch President Obama be sworn in for a second term in office. Bundled up against the cold in an orange and black striped coat with a shearling collar, Perry, 28, snapped pictures of the crowd on her cellphone and happily waved a handmade miniature version of Aretha Franklin's Inauguration hat from four years ago. Mayer, 35, sat beside her in a black coat, pale-blue tie, and sunglasses.

Two days earlier, the "Firework" singer was much more scantily clad. Performing for children and military families at the Kids' Inaugural Concert on Saturday, Jan. 19, the star showed her patriotic spirit in a sexy stars-and-stripes-themed leotard with matching jacket and glittery tights. First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia, 14, and Sasha, 11, sat front row and clapped as Perry sang hits including "Teenage Dream," "Part of Me," and "Wide Awake."

Sources tell Us Weekly that Mayer was at the show, too -- to support his girlfriend. He watched from the back to make sure his presence didn't upstage her performance. "He wanted this to be her moment," an insider tells Us.

Indeed, the "Born and Raised" singer-songwriter has been a model boyfriend to the chart topper ever since the two reunited in September after a brief split in August. They even celebrated Christmas together with Perry's parents in Santa Barbara, Calif.

"They are seriously in love and exclusive," a friend told Us of the pair.

