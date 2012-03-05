Katy Perry, Mila Kunis and More Stars Wow at Paris Fashion Week

Reported by UsWeekly

Fashion Week is to Paris what the Oscars are to Hollywood, so when the stars headed to the City of Lights to check out the latest designer looks, they brought their style A-game.

PHOTOS: Stars in the front row at New York Fashion Week

Katy Perry, who hit up several shows, wore her most daring look to the Viktor & Rolf Fall 2012 presentation on Saturday. The blue-haired singer, 26, arrived in the label's black dress with vibrant blue wave-like detail, a matching coat, coordinating shoes and a Christian Louboutin "Pilule" bag.

PHOTOS: Katy's craziest style moments

She's the latest face of Christian Dior, so of course Mila Kunis, 28, attended the French fashion house's show on Saturday. She chose a pale pink lace dress, black patent leather belt, white cashmere coat and nudes peep-toe heels, all by Dior.

Jessica Alba, 30, posed in the front row at Lanvin in a black and white one-shoulder number with gold embellishment by the label on Friday. She amped up the look with deep red nails, smoky eyes and a cool updo.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest manicures

Socialite Olivia Palermo showed off her sartorial skills at the Rochas show in a black satin romper, Christian Louboutin heels, a crocodile purse and gold statement bracelet. The 25-year-old "City" alum is the face of Rochas' new fragrance.

Keep clicking to see more of your favorite celebs at Paris Fashion Week ...