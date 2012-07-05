Katy Perry and Florence + the Machine guitarist Robert Ackroyd aren't officially boyfriend/girlfriend. . . yet.

"That's not even appropriate to label," Perry tells USA Today of their relationship. "There are times I go out and meet people and flirt, but it's not really appropriate to have anything serious."

The "I Kissed a Girl" singer, 27, and the British rocker were first spotted kissing at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif. in April 2012; after splitting the following month, they rekindled the flame in June.

Though the demise of her 14-month marriage to Russell Brand will play out in her new documentary, Katy Perry: Part of Me, the pop star says she hasn't given up on love. "For me, right now, I'm totally not looking. I'm just looking to heal. And I'm on that path."

Now that Brand is out of the picture, Perry can finally find her happily ever after." My fairy tale has absolutely changed," she explains. "I don't need the Prince Charming to have my own happy ending. I can make the happy ending myself."

Katy Perry: Part of Me is in theaters now.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry: My Relationship With Robert Ackroyd Isn't "Anything Serious"