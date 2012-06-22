Breakups are never easy -- especially if they're caught on camera.

The final moments of Katy Perry's 14-month marriage to Russell Brand are chronicled in the pop star's new documentary, Katy Perry: Part Of Me (in theaters July 5). In the revealing film, the "Wide Awake" singer admitted: "Being in love is a dream, but the reality is not like the movies. There's a lot more compromise and sacrifice."

Prior to their split, Perry, 27, informed her management team that the longest she was willing to go without seeing Brand, 37, was two weeks; she often flew to wherever he was working to spend three or four days with him.

At one point, a frustrated Perry learned she would be going 18 days without seeing her then-husband. "Where are my relationship days?" she asked, looking at her jam-packed schedule.

The constant traveling became more problematic as time went on. "She'll fly to wherever Russell is," a team member said in a voiceover. "She's running herself ragged."

At one point in the film, a makeup-free Perry sat on an airplane, looked into camera and admitted: "I'm trying to keep my marriage alive."

After Brand filed for divorce in December, Perry was visibly and understandably upset. "The truth is I'm a romantic and I believed in the fairy tale. . .I did everything I could but it still failed," she said. "The dream of being in love is a lot different than the reality of making it work."

But Perry, ever the optimist, quickly changed her tune: "I've got a second chance at a brilliant life."

