For the first time ever, the world got a glimpse of Katy Perry and Russell Brand's wedding at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards.

During her performance of "Not Like the Movies" at the Grammys, Katy showed some home video footage of her and Russell saying their vows in India.

In October in 2010, it was reported that the couple had a traditional Hindu ceremony in India's countryside. Katy wore an Elie Saab gown.

