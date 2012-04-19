After spending the weekend partying at Coachella in an array of daring ensembles including a totally see-through dress, Katy Perry went for a way more glam look Wednesday.

However, she came close to having a major wardrobe malfunction by posing on the red carpet with the strap of her curve-hugging ivory embroidered gown dangling off her shoulder at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood.

She accessorized the cleavage-baring sheer Temperley design with a daisy-adorned headband in her dark purple hair and multi-strand pearl bracelet.

The "Part of Me" singer, 27, debuted her latest 'do at the music festival. In the past year alone, Perry has dyed her hair black, blonde, lavender and bright blue.

It's been a year of change for Perry, whose husband Russell Brand filed for divorce in December 2011. The British comedian, 36, recently surrendered all rights to the $6.5 million Hollywood Hills home he shared with his ex-wife, according to a quitclaim deed. They purchased the sprawling seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom pad in June 2011.

Since their December split, Perry has said very little publicly about her ex. "I am so grateful for all the love and support I've had from people around the world," she tweeted in January. "You guys have made my heart happy again."

