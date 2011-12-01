Katy Perry's life has turned into a bit of a soap opera.

Not only is Perry not pregnant, she's also not getting a divorce from husband of one year, Russell Brand.

PHOTOS: Katy and Russell's romance

The Grammy nominee took to Twitter Wednesday to refute claims she was expecting -- she had previously said she wasn't pregnant, she just liked to eat fast food -- and denied that her marriage was on the rocks.

PHOTOS: 2011's most talked-about celeb bodies

"First I'm pregnant & then I'm divorced. What am I All My Children?!" Perry, 27, Tweeted, referring to ABC's now defunct soap. The singer punctuated her post with the hashtags #ericakane #pshhh and #ifihadadollarforeverytime.

Though Perry admits she's not expecting with Brand, 36, just yet, she hasn't ruled out adding a little one to their family.

PHOTOS: Adorable A-list tots

During a November appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Perry said having children is "one of the reasons you get married."

"Especially to the person that you marry. You think, that person is going to be a good partner, a good parent," she explained. "But, I'm not sure it's time yet. We'll see, ya know?"

She added that "if it doesn't hurt the first time, I'll keep popping them out!"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly