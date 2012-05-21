Katy Perry is back on the market -- again.

The 27-year-old singer has split from Florence + the Machine guitarist, Robert Ackroyd. The pair started dating about a month ago when they were photographed kissing at Coachella Music Festival.

PHOTOS: Katy's hair evolution

"It wasn't that serious," a source tells Us Weekly of Perry's relationship with Ackroyd. "It's not a nasty thing and they are still talking, but Katy told him to do his thing and they'll talk soon."

"No hard feelings," another source explains to Us. "She's really busy and so is he."

PHOTOS: Katy and Russell in happier times

Perry still appears to be coping with her divorce from Russell Brand, 36. Sunday night at the Billboard Music Awards, the "Part of Me" singer seemed to address their divorce after 14-months of marriage during a performance of her new song, "Wide Awake."

"I'm wide awake. I was in the dark, I was falling hard with an open heart," she sings. "How did I read the stars so wrong. I was dreaming for so long. I wish I knew then what I know now. I wouldn't dive in, I wouldn't bow down."

PHOTOS: Katy's most cleavage-intensive looks

But, Perry says (through song) that she's moved on.

"Not losing any sleep, I picked up every piece and landed on my feet," the song continues. "Need nothing to complete myself. I am born again, out of the lion's den. I don't have to pretend. The story's over now, the end."

And Perry even brought a hot date to the awards -- her 91-year-old grandmother! "My date to tonight's Billboard Music Awards is hotter than the Las Vegas weather," she tweeted. "Smokin'!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry Splits From Robert Ackroyd, Sings About Divorce