Behind the scenes of Katy Perry's mega, 11-month long California Dreams tour, things were not always so candy-colored and dreamlike.

"I love being onstage, and even though I went through some pretty tough times last year, I had to separate that because I know my problems are my problems and they are not the audience's problems," the "Part of Me singer" told British talk show host Graham Norton during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Thursday. (Perry's husband, Russell Brand, filed for divorce on December 30, 2011 -- just weeks before the wrap of her multi-continent tour.)

PHOTOS: Katy and Russell in happier times

Having fully embraced showbiz's No. 1 rule, "The show must go on," Perry braved through her marriage problems and gave it her all during each of her 124 concerts -- a feat that is captured in her upcoming 3D documentary, Katy Perry: Part of Me, which hits theaters July 5.

"They are here to see a show and to be entertained, so I got on that lift, put a smile on my face and went up (onstage) with my t--s spinning!" she explained to Norton.

PHOTOS: See Katy's awesome bikini body

Later that night, Perry went on a dinner date with her off-on beau Robert Ackroyd (guitarist for Florence + The Machine) in London. The pair, who started dating after they were photographed kissing at Coachella Music Festival in April, supposedly cooled off late last month.

Last month, the 27-year-old pop superstar answered the question on all her fans' minds: Will the film capture her separation from her husband of 14 months?

"I thought it was important to show everything in between," Perry told Ellen DeGeneres on Ellen May 22. "I think sometimes people think that we're perfect, and we know we're not perfect, at all."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's ugliest divorces

"I decided to put everything into the film. In the most tasteful way. But mostly it's about how I got there and the ride along the way, which can be bumpy. But mostly, it was extremely fun."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry Talks "Rough Times" with Russell Brand, Hangs with Robert Ackroyd