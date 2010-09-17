Katy Perry is coming to her fiancé Russell Brand's defense in the aftermath of his run-in with photographers at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

"If you cross the line & try [and] put a lens up my dress, my fiancé will do his job & protect me. #standbyyourman #don't[expletive]withtheBrands," Perry tweeted Friday evening.

The couple was swarmed by photogs as they entered the airport earlier in the day, and Brand began shoving select shutterbugs out of the way when they got too close for his liking.

The 'Arthur' and 'Get Him to the Greek' star was later placed under citizen's arrest by a photographer and taken into custody on suspicion of battery by police. He was booked and has since been released.

Related stories: Watch: Katy Perry Makes 'Teenage Dreams' Come True at High School Homecoming

Raw Video: Russell Brand Has Run-In with Paps at LAX