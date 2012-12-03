Katy Perry knows how to throw a good party!

The "Wide Awake" singer went all out to celebrate older sister Angela Hudson's birthday. Hudson, who turns 30 on Friday, was treated to a masquerade-themed party on Saturday, Dec. 1, a source tells Us Weekly.

Perry, 28, hosted the birthday bash at the home she previously lived in with ex-husband Russell Brand in Los Angeles, which is currently on the market.

According to the insider, family and friends enjoyed grilled cheese and soup from Los Angeles' eatery The Melt's food bus. Wearing an embellished nude dress, the birthday girl snacked on "The Mission," which is jalapeno pepper jack cheese on sourdough.

Inside, Perry threw a dance party to classic '80s and '90s music. For her costume, the singer painted her face to look like Dia de Los Muertos with white and red rhinestones around her eyes. She also brought out a Cake & Art cake, which was topped with a gold crown, for guests to sing "Happy Birthday" to her sister.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry Throws Sister Angela Hudson a Masquerade-Themed Birthday Bash