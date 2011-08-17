NEW YORK (AP) -- When Katy Perry first came on the scene, some dismissed her as a one-hit wonder. Three years later, she's proven she's a multi-hit wonder, becoming the first woman to score five No. 1 songs from one album on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Her "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" set the precedent: It's the latest No. 1 from her platinum album "Teenage Dream." Only Michael Jackson had five No. 1s from one album before Perry, from "Bad."

But Jackson spent a total of seven weeks at the top with his "Bad" songs; Perry has been at the top perch now for a cumulative 18 weeks.

Perry's first major hit was the song "I Kissed a Girl" in 2008.

