NEW YORK (AP) -- Katy Perry is thanking her fans with a free concert in Los Angeles.

The pop singer will perform the free show on Nov. 23 at the Staples Center. Perry will also perform there on Nov. 22 as part of her "California Dreams" world tour.

She made announcement Friday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Perry's platinum-selling album, "Teenage Dream," features five No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 songs.

Los Angeles is the final U.S. stop on Perry's tour. She's scheduled to perform in the Philippines in January.

