Multi-platinum pop singer Katy Perry will host the Teen Choice Awards 2010 this August.

The awards, which will be broadcast live on FOX, will take place in Los Angeles on Monday, August 9, and the singer will perform as well as host.

FOX will announce Katy's co-host, nominees, presenters and more performers soon.

