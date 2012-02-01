What a difference a year makes.

Katy Perry has been added to the list of performers at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from L.A.'s Staples Center Feb. 12.

It will be the 27 year-old singer's very first U.S. performance since husband Russell Brand shockingly filed for divorce Dec. 30. Perry's smash song "Firework" is a nominee for Record of the Year ("Firework") and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Performing at the Grammy Awards in 2011, Perry shared video footage -- including a shot of her wedding dress and vows at the altar -- of her October 2010 wedding with Brand, 36, at a tiger sanctuary in India.

Perry didn't sing -- or crack much of a smile -- while making her red carpet return Jan. 27 at Las Vegas' 1Oak.

Perry "was still sad," a pal told Us Weekly.

