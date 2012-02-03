What would Katy Perry's cats have to say about their owner's fictitious fishy transformation?

In her just-released ad campaign debuting only in the UK for ghd's new blow dryer, the 27-year-old gets completely decked out in a hand-embroidered and beaded mermaid costume while her mane of pink-lavender locks blow freely behind her.

"I love it because I'm such a fan of the Disney movies. Ariel is such a big influence. It's always fun to dress up once in your lifetime as a mermaid and have that fish fin tail," the "Firework" singer tells Us Weekly about her shoot with famed photographer David La Chapelle. "It was fun –- I got to have purple hair which foreshadowed the real purple hair I had last fall. It's as if Lisa Frank had done The Little Mermaid."

To match her fantasmic jewel-toned ensemble, the pop star also rocks some eye-popping makeup.

"[We used a] teal cream shadow, with a banana yellow." her makeup pro Jake Bailey shares with Us. "I mixed different color glitters to match the cream and layered the glitters over it. The rest of the look was really bright pink cheeks and glossy, coral lips."

Perry, who is also the face of the skin-care system Proactiv, has been the hair styling tools brand's spokesmodel since March 2010.

