Katy Perry wanted to make a run for the border, but she wasn't actually running anywhere. She was actually waiting in line.

While in Tokyo, the "Roar" singer had a hankering for some good old American fast food, so she decided to stop by the city's first-ever Taco Bell, which opened last week to tons of fanfare.

A black-mask-wearing Katy took a quick snap of herself waiting in the hour-long line to get her fast food fix.

"You can take the girl out of America but you can't take the Taco Bell out of the girl, okuurrrr," she captioned the Instagram photo, while noting the grande-sized line and saying that "Tokyo knows what's up!"

Oddly, nobody in line seemed to notice that the international superstar was waiting patiently with them, anticipating her date with a few tacos and maybe a Crunchwrap Supreme.

We can't confirm that Katy speaks Japanese, but she knows just enough Spanish to fill her belly: "Yo quiero Taco Bell."