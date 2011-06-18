In Katy Perry's hot new video "Last Friday Night," the pop star dances along with viral star Rebecca Black in the video game "Just Dance 2." Now, Perry has teamed up with video game maker Ubisoft for the "Just Dance Your Way to Katy Perry" contest.

For this contest, fans can win VIP tickets and meet-and-greet passes to Katy's shows across the US and Canada. For a chance to win, fans can film themselves and their friends dancing to Katy's hit single "Firework" on Ubisoft's dance game "Just Dance 2," and then post it to the Just Dance 2 Facebook page.

Check out the video above to see Katy's song "Last Friday Night" and for more information on the contest, visit Ubisoft's Facebook page here.

