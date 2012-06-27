With the release of her 3D documentary, Katy Perry: Part of Me, Katy Perry is just as busy as she was during her multi-continent California Dreams tour, which wrapped months ago.

And like any good Energizer Bunny, she needs to take a break and relax -- even go off the grid!

"I think I'm going to go into a cave after this. It might be appropriate," the Grammy-winning singer (in Dolce & Gabbana) told Us Weekly at her flick's premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday. "I would like to be in a beautiful unplugged place where there's not a lot going on so I can get back into and hopefully write some good songs."

"Just take take these damn extensions out of my hair and fill my head again! Although I will look like a complete freak," the color chameleon comments about the long, dark purple hair extensions she's been rocking since mid-May.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry's hair evolution

Besides documenting how Perry became a superstar, Part of Me covers both the good and the bad from one of the most pivotal points of Perry's life: embarking on her 11-month long, 124-concert tour from Feb. 2011 through Jan. 2012. And it's no secret that the star is getting emotionally taxed over reliving the demise of her marriage to Russell Brand, her husband of 14 months. (The pair separated on December 30, 2011, just weeks before her California Dreams tour was set to wrap.)

VIDEO: Look back at Katy Perry and Russell Brand's wedding

"Some of them are super sensitive and very emotional," Perry shared with Us about the more emotional scenes. "It's not always very fun, but it's important sometimes to show that real people sometimes have to go through things like this in order to achieve things, because nothing great comes so easily. That's been my message, so that people can look at this and maybe they don't see how much work it takes and they have an unrealistic approach to achieving their dream, so I wanted to show them behind the curtain, what's under the hood – show them all the stuff."

PHOTOS: Katy Perry and Russell Brand in happier times

In the meantime, the "Wide Awake" singer is getting back on her feet, which has included rebounding with Florence + the Machine guitarist Robert Ackroyd. The pair have kept things casual since making their debut and packing on the PDA at Coachella in May.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry Wants to Pull Out Her Extensions, "Go Into a Cave"