Katy Perry really is just like Us! The "California Gurls" singer, Vogue's July cover girl, gave the magazine a glimpse of her beauty routine and in a candid Vogue Diaries video, in which she goes from makeup-free to glam and gorgeous, she also opens up about her insecurities.

PHOTOS: Katy's craziest style moments

"My skin used to be a lot worse than it is, so we would do a lot more coverage because I was insecure about my skin," she said of her "more dramatic makeup" looks of the past. "And you know when you're insecure about your skin, you just do a lot more."

PHOTOS: Katy's wildest video looks

"I think we're coming into a more age-appropriate feel of experimenting," the star, 28, explained of her current more sophisticated palette. Indeed, the July cover of Vogue, her first ever for the magazine, shows Perry rocking a romantic and pretty look, a far cry from the heavily made-up visage of her earlier days.

That said, "I love a good paint," she assured the magazine. "I have alright lips and alright cheekbones, but they're no show-offs. If I can get my eyes and brows right, that really sets off the whole face," she continued, explaining the features she chooses to focus on.

PHOTOS: John Mayer's exes

Perry also seems to be focusing on beautifying from the inside these days. In May, the singer tweeted a picture of the vitamins she takes each day, which were carefully labeled in Ziplock bags reminding her when to take them -- "Upon Rising," "Breakfast" and "Dinner." More than 20 pills can be seen in each large-sized bag as Perry holds them up over her face.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry Without Makeup: See How She Becomes Glamorous!