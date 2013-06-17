Katy Perry Without Makeup: See How She Becomes Glamorous!
Katy Perry really is just like Us! The "California Gurls" singer, Vogue's July cover girl, gave the magazine a glimpse of her beauty routine and in a candid Vogue Diaries video, in which she goes from makeup-free to glam and gorgeous, she also opens up about her insecurities.
PHOTOS: Katy's craziest style moments
"My skin used to be a lot worse than it is, so we would do a lot more coverage because I was insecure about my skin," she said of her "more dramatic makeup" looks of the past. "And you know when you're insecure about your skin, you just do a lot more."
PHOTOS: Katy's wildest video looks
"I think we're coming into a more age-appropriate feel of experimenting," the star, 28, explained of her current more sophisticated palette. Indeed, the July cover of Vogue, her first ever for the magazine, shows Perry rocking a romantic and pretty look, a far cry from the heavily made-up visage of her earlier days.
That said, "I love a good paint," she assured the magazine. "I have alright lips and alright cheekbones, but they're no show-offs. If I can get my eyes and brows right, that really sets off the whole face," she continued, explaining the features she chooses to focus on.
Perry also seems to be focusing on beautifying from the inside these days. In May, the singer tweeted a picture of the vitamins she takes each day, which were carefully labeled in Ziplock bags reminding her when to take them -- "Upon Rising," "Breakfast" and "Dinner." More than 20 pills can be seen in each large-sized bag as Perry holds them up over her face.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry Without Makeup: See How She Becomes Glamorous!
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 05, 2018 See all of Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' press-tour looks
- Oct. 08, 2018 Romance rumors hit Brad Pitt, plus more news
- 3 hours ago See all the duos at the 2018 AMAs!