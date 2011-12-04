Katy Perry's Drastic Hair Makeover
Peace out, bright pink hair!
Katy Perry is celebrating the wrap of her eight month-long California Dreams tour with a fresh, new makeover.
At the Change Begins Within Benefit Celebration in Los Angeles Saturday, the singer debuted a dramatically short new haircut and a baby pink color that looks much lighter than the bubblegum hue she sported at the 2011 American Music Awards November 21.
With her hubby Russell Brand at her side, the star covered up in a white knee-length Versace sheath with gold embellishments, matching heels and Stella & Dot's Renegade Bracelet at the event benefiting filmmaker David Lynch's foundation for Transcendental Meditation.
Just this year, Perry, 27, has underwent several hair color changes. In June, the brunette beauty dyed her hair a fiery red, which was a result of a botched dye job. Weeks later, she traded auburn for blonde and in August, debuted a punk-rock "lavender" color.
