Katy Perry is a pill popper -- but there's nothing to worry about!

The singer tweeted a picture of the vitamins she takes each day, which were carefully labeled in Ziplock bags reminding her when to take them -- "Upon Rising," "Breakfast" and "Dinner." More than 20 pills can be seen in each large-sized bag as Perry holds them up over her face.

Some of the mini bags holding the supplements are labeled with a capital "B" and a capital "D," likely meaning she takes a lot of Vitamin B and Vitamin D.

"I'm all the about that supplement & vitamin LYFE," she wrote with the pic.

The 28-year-old singer, who was photographed in a tight floral bikini on May 18, while vacationing in The Bahamas, is the first to admit that she works hard to maintain her trim figure.

In January 2012, Perry told Us Weekly that she eats protein and fiber-rich meals and tries to find healthier options for salty food she usually craves. Her usual breakfast? "Egg whites with ham, tomatoes, onion and cheese," she says.

Besides taking an ample dose of vitamins, she also does circuit-training to stay fit, and is always looking for fun ways to exercise. "I like to jump rope," Perry shared, who's often photographed hiking in LA as well. "I can do the cross-over and double jumps."

