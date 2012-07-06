It's hard to remember a time when Katy Perry didn't have a hair color that matched some kind of candy. But back in 2008, when the black-haired singer broke onto the scene with her promiscuous hit, "I Kissed a Girl," Perry appeared to be a no-frills kind of gal.

It wasn't until the release of her third studio album, Teenage Dream, in August 2010 that the singer, 27, really started branching out in the outrageous fashions that fans love her for today.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry's video looks

In "California Gurls," the singer splayed her flawless naked body on fluffy cotton candy clouds, and sported candy-inspired costumes with a blue wig.

For "E.T," she looked out of this world with reptilian contact lenses, pastel body makeup and a spiky headdress.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry's crazy cleavage

But in the Grammy-winning artist's last three singles, "The One That Got Away," "Part of Me" and "Wide Awake," Perry took a more serious and human-interest approach to her videos.

PHOTOS: Katy's hair evolution

For "Wide Awake," which was written and filmed just for Perry's 3D documentary, Katy Perry: Part of Me, "it's the labyrinth of my life of the past two years. It's got a lot of symbolism in it," the star, who divorced from Russell Brand in February 2012, said in an interview with MTV News. "It's a dose of reality."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry's Most Memorable Music Video Looks