Old Hollywood glam!

In Hollywood on Tuesday, Katy Perry got decked out for the Katy Perry: Part of Me premiere in a gorgeous red velvet cocktail dress and matching pumps, both by Dolce & Gabbana, plus an $18,000 TACORI bracelet. And while her purple hair was styled in perfect, retro, side-parted curls, she let her stunning features speak for themselves and went with a toned-down sophisticated look.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry's hair evolution

"We created look that was evocative of classic Hollywood glamour," Todd Delano, celebrity makeup artist for NARS, tells Us Weekly. "It's an old Hollywood red lip is complemented by modern skin that glows."

To start, Delano prepped the "Wide Awake" singer's skin with NARSskin Optimal Brightening Concentrate (available Aug. 1) and touched up any uneven areas with Cle de Peau Brilliant Enhancer ($64, neimanmarcus.com).

PHOTOS: Katy Perry's most statement-making looks

Next, he applied NARS Kuala Lumpur Duo Eyeshadow (a rose gold and a sparkling plum, $34, narscosmetics.com) all over her eyelids and used NARS Sophia Eyeshadow (a cool brown, $24, narscosmetics.com) in the crease. Then he lined her eyes with jet-black NARS Via Veneto Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner ($23, narscosmetics.com).

PHOTOS: Red lipstick tips from celebs

Finally, he topped off her look with a statement-making red lip using NARS Amsterdam Pure Matte Lipstick, which hits shelves on July 15. In the meantime you can copy her color with NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl ($24, narscosmetics.com).

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry's Part of Me Hollywood Premiere Makeup: All the Details!